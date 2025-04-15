The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2025 (JKCET 2025) answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkbopee.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on April 12, 2025. The exam is conducted for admission to B.E./ B.Tech . Engineering Courses - 2025 in the Govt./Pvt. Colleges/Institutions of UT of J&K for the academic session 2025. The applicants were invited from May 5 to 19, 2025.

Steps to download JKCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Notice Board tab Click on the JKCET 2025 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JKCET answer key 2025.

