The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department under Advt. No. 13/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in till May 14, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 45 AE Civil posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering) from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by Govt. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.40, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are RS 197.40 and 47.20, respectively.

Steps to apply for JE Civil posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the JE Civil 2025 registration link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE Civil posts 2025.