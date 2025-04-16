The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has commenced the registrations for the Group C posts, including Village Development Officer (VDO), Revenue Sub Inspector, Personal Assistant, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till May 15, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 18 to 20, 2025. The written exam is likely to be conducted on July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 416 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the Unreserved/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Group C posts 2025

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group C posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group C posts 2025.