Today, April 16, is the last date to apply for Bihar Home Guard posts in various districts of Bihar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 15,000 Home Guard posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 19 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Higher Secondary (Intermediate/ Inter) or have an equivalent qualification as on January 1, 2025. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ BC (including third gender)/ EBC are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST/ Female candidates.

Steps to apply for Bihar Home Guard posts

Visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply tab Register yourself, and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.