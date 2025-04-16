Patna High Court , Bihar has released the Computer Proficiency Test admit card of the Translator and Translator-cum-Proof Reader (For SUVAS Cell) Recruitment Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 17, 2025. A total of 166 applicants have been shortlisted for the computer proficiency test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 posts, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Translator and 20 for Translator-cum-Proof Reader.

“Admit Card would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing at the Computer Proficiency Test. No request for change in the venue or the schedule of the Computer Proficiency Test shall be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Translator admit card 2025

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Translator, Translator-cum-Proof Reader admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Translator admit card 2025.