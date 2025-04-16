NTA GAT B exam city slip 2025 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/.
The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on April 20 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.
“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for GAT-B 2025, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at dbt@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download GAT-B exam city slip 2025
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/
- On the homepage, click on the GAT-B exam city slip 2025
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the exam city slip
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to GAT-B exam city slip 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.