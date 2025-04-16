The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board ( WBJEEB ) will release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 ( WBJEE 2025 ) admit card tomorrow, April 17. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025 — Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry) will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Here’s the schedule for WBJEE 2025.

Steps to download WBJEE admit card 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference