The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Common Entrance Test 2025 ( NCET 2025 ) exam city slip. Eligible candidates download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ .

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The admit card is likely to be released 3-4 days before the commencement of the exam.

Direct link to NCET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to download NCET 2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ On the homepage, click on the NCET 2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference