ICAI CA May 2025 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants May 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icai.org or eservices.icai.org.
The Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II will be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively. The Final examination for Group I and Group II will be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ICAI May admit card 2025
Visit the official website eservices.icai.org
On the homepage, click on the ICAI May admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the ICAI May 2025 Intermediate admit card.
Direct link to the ICAI May 2025 Final admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.