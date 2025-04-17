The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the Chartered Accountants May 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icai.org or eservices.icai.org.

The Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II will be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively. The Final examination for Group I and Group II will be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICAI May admit card 2025

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org On the homepage, click on the ICAI May admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the ICAI May 2025 Intermediate admit card.

Direct link to the ICAI May 2025 Final admit card.