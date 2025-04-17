The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the registrations for the Agricultural Development Officer posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 195 ADO posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%) Total Amount (Rs.) General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PWBD Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the APSC ADO application form link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

