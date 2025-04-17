APSC ADO registration deadline today; apply now for 195 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the registrations for the Agricultural Development Officer posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 195 ADO posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|OBC/MOBC
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|SC/ST/BPL/PWBD
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to fill out the application form
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates
Click on the APSC ADO application form link
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for ADO posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.