SCI JCA answer key 2025 released; submit suggestions by April 18
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website sci.gov.in.
The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) provisional answer key 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sci.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 18, 2025. The written exam was conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 JCA posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JCA answer key 2025
Visit the official website sci.gov.in
On the homepage, go to Notices—Recruitment
Click on the JCA answer key 2025 link
Login and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JCA answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.