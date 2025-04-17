WBJEE 2025 admit card out at wbjeeb.nic.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 (WBJEE 2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025 — Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry) will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.
Here’s the WBJEE 2025 schedule.
Steps to download WBJEE admit card 2025
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
