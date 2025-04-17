Northern Coalfields Limited ( NCL ) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Technician Cadre in NCL. Candidates can apply for the posts at nclcil.in till May 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Technician vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved (UR) /OBC- Non Creamy Layer / EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ ST/ ESM / PwBD/ Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Technician posts 2025

Visit the official website nclcil.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the Technician registration 2025 link Register and proceed to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Technician posts 2025.