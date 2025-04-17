The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Agriculture Officer 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 20 from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm. The Commission aims to fill a total of 52 vacancies. The registrations were invited till December 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AO admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Agriculture Officer admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO admit card 2025.