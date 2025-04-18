CSIR UGC NET result 2025 declared; download final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 2, 2025. A total of 2,38,451 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,74,785 appeared for the exam.
Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 result
Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 result.
Direct link to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.