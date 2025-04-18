Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the Assistant Surgeon (Dental) admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 24 from 9.00 am to 10.00 am (Tamil Eligibility Test) and 10.15 am to 12.15 pm (Subject Paper). The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 Assistant Surgeon posts. The applications were invited from February 25 to March 17, 2025.

Steps to download Assistant Surgeon admit card 2025

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Surgeon admit card 2025.