TN MRB Assistant Surgeon admit card 2025 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the Assistant Surgeon (Dental) admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.
The computer-based test will be conducted on April 24 from 9.00 am to 10.00 am (Tamil Eligibility Test) and 10.15 am to 12.15 pm (Subject Paper). The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 Assistant Surgeon posts. The applications were invited from February 25 to March 17, 2025.
Steps to download Assistant Surgeon admit card 2025
Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Surgeon admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.