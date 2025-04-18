IDBI SCO application 2025 deadline soon; apply now at idbibank.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at idbibank.in till April 20, 2025.
IDBI Bank will conclude the registrations for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers 2025-26 soon. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website idbibank.in till April 20, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 119 SCO vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to General, EWS, and OBC category candidates.
Steps to apply for SCO posts 2025
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
On the homepage, go to Career — Current Opening
Click on the SCO application link
Register and login to apply
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for SCO posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.