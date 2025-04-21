The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 34/2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary exam was conducted on April 12, 2025. The Stage II Online (CBT) Mains exam will be held on May 2, 2025. A total of 1794 seats have been notified.

