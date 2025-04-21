The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam city intimation slip for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination ( NCHM JEE 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ . Admit cards will be released in due course.

NCHM JEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The examination is held for admission to the B.Sc . Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration ( B.Sc . HHA) across the Country for 2025- 26 academic session.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NCHM JEE exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ Click on the NCHM JEE 2025 exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCHM JEE exam city slip 2025.