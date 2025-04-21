UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains exam city slip out; check details here
Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains exam city slip 2023. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted on April 27 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card release date will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Mains exam city intimation slip
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains exam city intimation slip 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.