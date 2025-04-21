The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO) (on contractual basis) at Health & Wellness Centre (Health Sub Centre) under National Health Mission against Advt. No. 02/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in from May 5 to 26 up to 6.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 CHO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on April 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc (Nursing) with successful completion of six months integrated curriculum of certificate in community health (CCH) from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognised Institute or University from academic year 2020 onwards. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for Unreserved/ OBC/ EBC/ EWS/ candidates other than the state of Bihar are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to the State’s SC/ ST/ Female candidates/ PwBD candidates. The

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.