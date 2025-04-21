The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination Mains 2024 (CCE Mains 2024) notification. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from April 23 to May 8, 2025.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 14 at Srinagar and Jammu. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 are for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 30 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 700 applies to the reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Proces

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Personality Test (Interview).