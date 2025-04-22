The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will likely announce the Civil Services Exam final result 2024 soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The personality test was conducted from January 7 to April 17 for 2845 candidates. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

Steps to download CSE final result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE final result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference