Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the Group-I Services Mains 2023 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

The Main (written) exam will be conducted from May 3 to 9 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at four district centres. A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam . The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group I Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group I Mains admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I Mains admit card 2025.