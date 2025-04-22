APPSC Group I Mains admit card out; to be held in May
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group-I Services Mains 2023 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Main (written) exam will be conducted from May 3 to 9 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at four district centres. A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Group I Mains admit card 2025
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group I Mains admit card 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group I Mains admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.