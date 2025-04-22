Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group-I Services Mains 2023 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The Main (written) exam will be conducted from May 3 to 9 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at four district centres. A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group I Mains admit card 2025

  1. Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the Group I Mains admit card 2023 link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I Mains admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.