Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will conclude registrations for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 ( TG ECET 2025 ) today, April 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in .

The correction window will open from April 28 to May 2, 2025. TS ECET 2025 will be conducted on May 12 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card will be released on May 6, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PH categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 900 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the application link Pay the fee and fill the form Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference