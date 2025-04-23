The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes 2025 (CUET PG 2025). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 24, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exams were conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025. CUET is conducted for admissions into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2025-26.

Direct link to CUET PG answer key 2025.

Steps to download CUET PG answer key 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2025 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit objections, if any

