RRB ALP CBT 2 exam city slip out; mock test link active at rrbcdg.gov.in
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) computer-based test 2 (CBT-2). Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
Candidates can download their e-call letter four days before the commencement of the exam. The exams scheduled for March 19 and 20 will now be conducted on May 2 and 6 in two shifts. The reporting times for first and second shifts are 7.30 am and 12.30 pm, respectively.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ALP CBT 2 exam city slip
Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ALP CBT 2 exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.