The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) computer-based test 2 (CBT-2). Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates can download their e-call letter four days before the commencement of the exam. The exams scheduled for March 19 and 20 will now be conducted on May 2 and 6 in two shifts. The reporting times for first and second shifts are 7.30 am and 12.30 pm, respectively.

Steps to download ALP CBT 2 exam city slip

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

