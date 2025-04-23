The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results of the Class 10th and 12th board examinations. Once declared, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

To qualify the examination, students must secure an aggregate score of 33%. The Board will release six-digit access codes for DigiLocker accounts of Class 10th and 12th students, which students can use to access their marksheets. As per a report by ToI, Class 10th results are expected by mid-May.

Class 10th exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, and Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th results 2025

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 10th, 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference