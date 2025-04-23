The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2025 (JIPMAT 2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ .

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 26, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to a 5-year integrated program in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2025-26.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jjipmat@nta.ac.in ,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JIPMAT admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT admit card 2025.