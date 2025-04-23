AP SSC Class 10 result 2025 declared; 81.14% students qualify
Candidates can download their results from the official website bseaps.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP SSC Public Examination March 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The exams were conducted from March 17 to 31, 2025. The applicants must secure 33% in aggregate to qualify the examination. This year, the total pass percentage is 81.14%. A total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the exam, of which 4,98,585 have been declared qualified, reports The Indian Express.
Steps to download AP SSC result 2025
Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSC Public Examinations - 2025 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP SSC result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.