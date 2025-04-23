The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the DNB-PDCET (Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test 2025) result 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in.

The exam was conducted on March 25, 2025, for admission to various DNB Post Diploma Courses. Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on/after April 29, 2025.

“Each and every question in all question papers of DNB PDCET 2025 were reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty area after the conduct of DNB PDCET 2025 to recheck for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. If any questions were found to be technically incorrect, all candidates were awarded full marks for those specific questions, regardless of whether they attempted them or not,” reads the notification.

Steps to download DNB PDCET result 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the DNB PDGCET 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

