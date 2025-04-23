TANCET 2025 results expected today at tancet.annauniv.edu; here’s how to download
The Anna University, Chennai, will likely declare the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) results 2025 today, April 23. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. Applicants can download their score cards from May 7 to June 6, 2025.
The final answer key is released on the official portal. TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) was conducted on March 22, 2025. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) was held on March 23, 2025.
Direct link to TANCET final answer key 2025.
Steps to download TANCET result 2025
Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu
On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
