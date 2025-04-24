The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination ( NCHM JEE ) admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ .

“In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card for NCHM JEE 2025 he/she can contact NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

NCHM JEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The examination is held for admission to the B.Sc . Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration ( B.Sc . HHA) across the Country for 2025- 26 academic session.

Steps to download NCHM JEE admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ Click on the NCHM JEE 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCHM JEE admit card 2025.