The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely release admit cards for various categories of Para-Medical under Advt. No. 04/2024 today, April 24. Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from April 28 to 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1376 vacancies.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link,” reads the notification. In case of any queries or clarification, candidates can reach out to the Helpdesk contact number 7996104111.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RRB Paramedical admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Paramedical admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), document verification (DV), and medical examination.