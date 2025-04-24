The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) 2024 Preliminary Examination answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 29 in offline mode. The exam was conducted on April 20 in seven districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 604 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CES Prelims answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab Click on the CES answer key 2024 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CES Prelims answer key 2024.