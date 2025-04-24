Allahabad University (AU) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Post Graduate Admission Test 2025 (PGAT 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website allduniv.ac.in from April 25 to May 16, 2025.

“The conventional PG courses will be available through PGAT-I while non-conventional PG courses will be available through PGAT-II. PGAT-I test will be held in both online as well as offline mode while PGAT-Il test will be offered via online mode only. The list of courses under PGAT-I and PGAT-Il can be checked in the information bulletin,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category PGAT-I PGAT-II Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC Rs 1000 Rs 1600 SC/ ST/ PwD Rs 500 Rs 800