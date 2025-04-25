Bihar Police Constable registration 2025: Last date to apply for 19,838 posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in.
The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) will conclude registrations for the recruitment of Constables in Bihar Police under Advt. No. 01/2025 today, April 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
The board aims to fill 19,838 Constable posts, of which 6,717 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years for unreserved category candidates. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed 10+2. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Applicants from the Bihar State’s candidates/ Female candidates/ Transgender/ SC/ ST category will have to pay a fee of Rs 180, whereas Rs 675 is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for Constable posts 2025
Visit the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Constable apply link
Register yourself and fill the form
Pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Constable posts 2025.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examinations, physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification (DV).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.