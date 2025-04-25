Bihar BTSC admit card 2025 out for General Medical Officer posts; exams in May
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the General Medical Officer admit card 2025 under Advt. No. 19/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on May 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 667 vacancies.
Direct link to GMO exam schedule 2025.
Steps to download GMO admit card 2025
Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Admit Card/ Call Letter tab
Click on the GMO admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.