The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the General Medical Officer admit card 2025 under Advt. No. 19/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on May 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 667 vacancies.

Direct link to GMO exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download GMO admit card 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card/ Call Letter tab Click on the GMO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GMO admit card 2025.