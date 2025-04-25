Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment of Junior Clerk under Advertisement No.-07/2024-2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bhu.ac.in till April 30, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 199 non-teaching posts Group ‘C’. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 for UR, EWS, and OBC categories. No application fees shall be charged from the candidates of SC, ST, PwBDs categories and women candidates.

Steps to apply for Junior Clerk posts 2025

Visit the official website bhu.ac.in On the homepage, go to ‘Recruitments — Recruitments & Assessments Cell’ Click on the Junior Clerk registration 2025 link Register and login to apply Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Clerk posts 2025.