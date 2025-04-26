The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Common Entrance Test 2025 ( NCET 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET .

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The admit card is likely to be released 3-4 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can check the exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NCET admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ On the homepage, click on the NCET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCET admit card 2025.