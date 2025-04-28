The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 30, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on April 22, 2025. However, the board has cancelled the JE CBT 2 shift-II exam.

“It has come to the notice of RRB that some questions of shift-1 got repeated in shift-2 of CBT-2 due to some inadvertent errors occurred in the software system. In view of the above, the exam held on 2nd shift of 22.04.2025 is cancelled and the same exam will be rescheduled in near future,” reads the notification.

The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies .

Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 answer key

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT 2 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

