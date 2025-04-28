The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conclude the registrations for the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test-2025 (PUBDET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/ .

The application correction window will open from April 30 to May 2, 2025. PUBDET 2025 will be conducted on June 21 and 22 in three shifts: 10.00 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2.00 pm, and 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be released on June 6, 2025.

The exam will be conducted for admission to fulltime Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Science ( B.Sc .) courses (Major/Honours) in the Presidency University. Applicants can check more details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Application fee for the exam is Rs 500 for one paper, and Rs 250 for each additional paper, plus the Bank’s Service Charges, if applicable.

Steps to apply for PUBDET 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet/ On the homepage, click on the “ Online Application Form Submission for PUBDET 2025” Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

