The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has announced the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test November 2024 ( KTET November 2024 ) results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025.

Direct link to KTET notification 2024.

Steps to download KTET Nov result 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KTET Nov 2024 result.