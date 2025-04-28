BPSC Assistant Engineer DV schedule 2024 out; to be held in May
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification schedule of the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
As per the notification, the DV will be conducted on May 8 and 9 in two shifts: 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineers (Mechanical).
Steps to download AE DV schedule 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AE document verification 2024 schedule link
The DV schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Engineer DV schedule 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.