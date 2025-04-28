The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till May 24, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 29 to 31, 2025. The exam is likely to be held on July 12 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3935 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to special categories can avail of exemption from paying examination fees as per eligibility criteria.

Steps to apply for CSE Group 4 posts 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE Group 4 registration 2025 link Register yourself, pay the fee, and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group 4 posts 2025.