SSB Odisha CPET admit card 2025 released; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.
The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the admit card for the Common PG Entrance Test 2025 (CPET 2025). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.
CPET 2025 will be conducted from May 5 to 13 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 10.20 am, 11.30 am to 12.50 pm, and 3.00 pm to 4.20 pm. The exam is conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses.
Direct link to CPET 2025 exam schedule.
Steps to download CPET admit card 2025
Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the SSB Odisha CPET 2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CPET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.