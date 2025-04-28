The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the admit card for the Common PG Entrance Test 2025 (CPET 2025). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

CPET 2025 will be conducted from May 5 to 13 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 10.20 am, 11.30 am to 12.50 pm, and 3.00 pm to 4.20 pm. The exam is conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses.

Direct link to CPET 2025 exam schedule.

Steps to download CPET admit card 2025

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the SSB Odisha CPET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CPET admit card 2025.