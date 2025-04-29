The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has declared the NDA and NA (I) examinations 2025 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in . The exams were conducted on April 13, 2025.

“Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 406 vacancies.

Steps to download NDA, NA (I) result 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NDA, NA I result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA, NA (I) result 2025.