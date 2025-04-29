The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the registrations for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in various departments of Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 29/2025, 30/2025 & 31/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in from April 30 to May 28, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1024 Assistant Engineer posts. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Bihar state’s SC/ ST/ Female candidates and PwD category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to unreserved category candidates and applicants from the other state.

Steps to apply for Assistant Engineer posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Engineer 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference