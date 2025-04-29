Today, April 29, is the last date to apply for the Assistant Accountant and other posts 2025 in Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The correction window will open from May 5 to 7, 2025. The tentative exam date is July 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 63 Assistant Accountant and other posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ State’s OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD category candidates. The Orphan candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Asst Accountant and other posts

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Accountant and other posts’ application link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

