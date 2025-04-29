The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains answer key 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till May 4, 2025.

The Main exam was conducted on April 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts.

Steps to download VDO mains answer key 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Main answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

